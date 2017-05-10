Seniors from 11 towns compete in Wii bowling tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL – Dozens of seniors competed in a bowling tournament on Wednesday and instead of meeting at the alley, they met in front of a row of televisions.

12 teams competed in the 3rd annual Connecticut Senior Wii Bowling Tournament hosted by the Bristol Senior Center. The teams of Nintendo Wii bowlers came from Avon, Bristol, Canton, Cromwell, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Newington, Rocky Hill, Plainville, Prospect and Torrington.

Some players took the tournament very seriously and were playing to win.

“My main goal is to be over 200 every game, which isn’t always easy,” said Ron Wagner of Bristol.

Others said they’re just there to have fun and to have something to keep them busy.

Betty Waters of Cromwell said, “I just love it. It gives you a little exercise, gets you out of the house.”