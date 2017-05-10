× Teen killed in Ledyard rollover crash

LEDYARD — A teenager was killed as a result of a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Zackory Salomonson, 16, of Ledyard, died as a result of injuries after the truck he was riding in hit a tree.

Emergency crews were called to Rose Hill Road, 200 yards west of Mathewson Mill Road in Ledyard Tuesday afternoon at 4:12 p.m. for a 1992 Ford Ranger pickup that had rolled over. The driver, Benjamin Buchanan, 17, of Ledyard was able to get out of the truck and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Despite the efforts of police and ambulance crews, Salomonson died at the scene.

Police said the pickup truck was traveling in an east on Rose Hill Road, when it left the road to the right, struck a tree, and rolled over after impact coming to rest on its roof on the eastbound shoulder of the road. The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer First Class Troy C. Johnson of the Ledyard Police Accident Investigation Team at (860) 464-6400.