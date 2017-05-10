× Waterbury man arrested on drug charges, over 1,200 bags of heroin seized

WATERTOWN — Watertown police said they have arrested a man on numerous drug charges after busting his heroin operation.

Police said they arrested Jonathan Oakley, 34, of Waterbury, as part of Operation Smackdown back in December of 2016. Operation Smackdown was created to curb the sale of heroin and other drugs, according to police.

Watertown police staked out his residence on numerous occasions then forced entry into the home to arrest him. Oakley was found to have four cell phones, marijuana, and around $6,000 on him.

Police got a search warrant for his car, where they found around 1,236 bags of heroin, 41 grams of powder and crack cocaine, 64 abused opiate pills, and 24 controlled substance pills. They also found a personal Narcan kit.

Oakley was charged with numerous drug charges, including sale of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, and risk of injury to a minor, due to a child being present at the time of his arrest.

Police say the total approximate street value for the recovered drugs was $8,000. Oakley’s bail was set at $200,000 for yesterday’s arrest and $75,000 for a warrant from December. He posted 275,000 total and was given a court date of Tuesday, May 23 in Waterbury Superior Court.