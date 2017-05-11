17 Connecticut businesses make Forbes list of America’s best employers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Forbes is recognizing Connecticut companies as some of the best in the United States.

Seventeen businesses headquartered in the state made the magazine's list of "America's Best Employers." The local winners include big names in health care, education and manufacturing.

Yale New Haven Health is the top ranking employer in the state, at number 57. The list is based on an independent survey of 30,000 workers at companies that have at least 1,000 employees from Sept. 9 thought Oct. 7 of last year.

Here is the full list of local employer rankings.

#57 Yale New Haven Health, New Haven

#58 Sikorsky, Stratford

#93 Otis, Farmington

#113 Yale University, New Haven

#119 Charter Communications, Stamford

#203 Praxair, Danbury

#223 General Electric, Fairfield

#275 State of Connecticut, Hartford

#299 Synchrony Financial, Stamford

#307 Henkel, Rocky Hill

#394 Pitney Bowes, Stamford

#407 Eversource Energy, Hartford

#417 Travelers, Hartford

#466 Cigna, Bloomfield

#469 Boehringer Ingelheim, Ridgefield

#471 Aetna, Hartford

#487 XPO Logistics, Greenwich