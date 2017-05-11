× Auditors: State of CT failing to collect money from inmates

HARTFORD — Connecticut auditors said the state Department of Correction hasn’t complied with a law requiring them to set up and begin collecting money from inmate savings accounts to help pay for the cost of their incarceration.

State law requires the department to set up the inmate discharge savings accounts and garnish 10 percent of any money over $1,000 placed in them. The accounts also were intended to provide some money for prisoners when they are released.

The department said it’s been waiting for lawmakers to refine the system to make it fair and equitable.

But Republican Sen. John Kissel, a Judiciary Committee co-chair, said lawmakers were never told there was a problem.

Auditor John Geragosian said it’s not clear how much money the state has lost by not implementing the program.