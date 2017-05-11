Chris Berman’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by support

WOODBURY — ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman and his two adult children said they’re “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy” following the death of Berman’s wife in a traffic crash this week.

The family released a statement Wednesday night.

State police said 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury. The other victim was 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury.

Authorities said Berman’s car struck the rear of Bertulis’ SUV and both veered off the road. Berman’s car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water. Bertulis’ vehicle struck a utility pole and landed on its roof.

The Berman family said “Kathy Berman had a huge heart” and the amount of support they’ve received “would have warmed hers beyond belief.”

Statement on behalf of the Berman family: pic.twitter.com/GB3HLujbTq — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 11, 2017

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement the death is a “devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend” and pledged to give Chris Berman “the love and support he will surely need in this hour.”

Statement from ESPN President John Skipper on the passing of Chris Berman's wife, Kathy: pic.twitter.com/xn3e854au1 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) May 10, 2017