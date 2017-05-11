Chris Berman’s family ‘overwhelmed’ by support

WOODBURY — ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman and his two adult children said they’re “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and sympathy” following the death of Berman’s wife in a traffic crash this week.

The family released a statement Wednesday night.

State police said 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Woodbury. The other victim was 87-year-old Edward Bertulis, of Waterbury.

Authorities said Berman’s car struck the rear of Bertulis’ SUV and both veered off the road. Berman’s car went down an embankment and overturned in a body of water. Bertulis’ vehicle struck a utility pole and landed on its roof.

The Berman family said “Kathy Berman had a huge heart” and the amount of support they’ve received “would have warmed hers beyond belief.”

ESPN President John Skipper said in a statement the death is a “devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend” and pledged to give Chris Berman “the love and support he will surely need in this hour.”

 

