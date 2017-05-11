CT State Police facing layoffs due to budget crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The head of the Connecticut State Police Union said five state troopers could be receiving pink slips by as early as next week.

The notice comes as state leaders try to take immediate action to curb a nearly $400 million deficit in the current fiscal year. Over the next two years, the state is facing a deficit of more than $4 billion.

The CT State Police Union has been working with state auditors to try and figure out ways to mitigate spending and save those five jobs. Union leadership said the potential layoffs come at a time when the ranks are already thin and, if enacted, could endanger public safety.

Governor Dannel Malloy is expected to address the potential for layoffs at a Friday morning press conference at the Capitol.