Family mourns the death of teen killed in officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT - Friends and family of the 16-year-old teenager who was shot and killed are remembering the good times they had with him.

Those that knew him said they are still in shock because Jayson Negron always wanted to be a better person and had a big passion for music.

"I get a random text saying 'oh my condolences' and I was like hold on, what are you talking about?" said Isaiah Delgado, cousin of Jayson Negron.

Delgado said he had to find out about his cousin's death through text messages he received Tuesday night.

"I literally hung out with him everyday. I was supposed to hang out with him earlier that day and plans changed and he was with his girl," added Delgado.

Negron had a passion for music and he wanted to make a career out of it. Jerry Vasquez said he worked closely with him and recorded soundtracks together.

"I started producing music for him and you know, it's sad that he couldn't continue to finish what he really wanted," said Vasquez.

Also in tears was Nancy Rios, because Negron was her daughter's ex-boyfriend and he had plans to take her to prom.

"I treated him like he was my son, so this is just not right," said Rios.

Police had Fairfield and Park Avenue closed off as people gathered for the memorial to remember him.