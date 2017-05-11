× Hartford’s Hooker Day Parade & Festival canceled

HARTFORD — Hartford’s long-running Hooker Day Parade and Festival scheduled for Saturday, May 13 has been cancelled due to the threat of rain.

The event, which celebrates the unique art and culture of the city, has become a highly anticipated happening over the years. Hartford.com says they’re sorry to see the 2017 bash be halted over the possibility of bad weather.

The Hooker Day event first began in 1991 as a parade, organized by Mayor Mike Peters. It was created to bring excitement and eccentricity to Downtown Hartford. What started as an hour-long, small and wacky parade grew over the years into a full day of fun and festivities. The day-long expansion of activities and performances was initiated in 2016 by The Hartford Business Improvement District.

There’s currently no make-up date for the 2017 event but the coordinators say they’ll keep the city posted.