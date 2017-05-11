Highlighting CT’s great moms: Susan Holm from New Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HARTFORD -- Mother’s Day is Sunday, so we want to give a shout-out to all of you as we looked for Connecticut's greatest moms!

People all across the state wrote to us here at FOX61 about what makes their moms so special and we received some beautiful testimonials. We invited six people to share those messages on TV. Thursday, we met Brandy Newman and she is surprising her mom, Susan Holm of New Hartford.

We really received some lovely messages.

Tyler from Manchester wrote about his mom Allison: "My mom helps the community out a ton and always goes to events all around town. She has a kind heart and loves kids."

Brian of Bristol writes this note about his wife Marie: "My daughter who is eighteen has been battling cancer for about a year now. My wife has been with her through every doctors appointment and hospital stay."

Neal of Haddam says his mom is having heart surgery on Friday: "She is the rock of our family. I was adopted when I was 18 months old and because of her and my dad, I have the life I have."

