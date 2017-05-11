× May: Mental Health Awareness Month

Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition, as 1 in 5 U.S. adults will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. However, everyone is affected or impacted by mental illness through friends and family. Throughout May, NAMI CT and participants across the country are raising awareness for mental health. Each year, NAMI CT fights stigma, provides support, educates the public and advocates for equal care in Connecticut.

Click here to join the 2017 NAMI Connecticut on Saturday, May 20 at Bushnell Park. Join us by registering your team, setting a goal, recruiting walkers and raising critically needed funds. Come meet FOX61’s Margaux Farrell who will emcee this year’s walk.