New Britain man charged with kidnapping, human trafficking
NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain man is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted a minor.
New Britain police charged Miguel Pagan, 20, with trafficking persons, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, and two counts of risk of injury to children by sexual contact.
Police said the arrest was made following a report of an incident that took place on April 7. Details of the incident have not been released at this time, but police said a 14-year-old is the victim.
Police said this investigation is ongoing.
