New Britain man charged with kidnapping, human trafficking

NEW BRITAIN — A New Britain man is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted a minor.

New Britain police charged Miguel Pagan, 20, with trafficking persons, first-degree aggravated sexual assault, first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, and two counts of risk of injury to children by sexual contact.

Police said the arrest was made following a report of an incident that took place on April 7. Details of the incident have not been released at this time, but police said a 14-year-old is the victim.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.