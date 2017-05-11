× 17-year-old boy charged with sexually assaulting a student in Torrington

TORRINGTON — A 17-year-old boy is facing criminal charges after police said he sexually assaulted a student at Torrington High School in December.

On April 18, Torrington police said a 17-year-old boy was arrested following an investigation involving a report of a sexual assault at the high school. Police said the incident occurred after school around December 6, and both students knew each other.

Police charged the 17-year-old with fourth-degree sexual assault, first-degree criminal attempt to commit sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor with sexual contact.

Police said, “Based upon this being a juvenile arrest warrant, the Torrington Police will not comment any further on this case.”

Superintendent Denise L. Clemons released the following statement on Thursday morning:

“The Torrington Public Schools recently learned of an alleged on campus assault of one of our students. As a school district, we do not and will not tolerate this type of conduct or any other inappropriate conduct toward any of our students. We will hold accountable any students who engage in such behavior.

In the rare situations when we receive allegations of such conduct, we investigate the claim immediately, properly and thoroughly so that the rights of all students involved are fully respected. In addition, where appropriate, we report such allegations to the police and to the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

In conducting such investigations and taking appropriate actions, we act to protect the well-being of all of our students. We educate students about appropriate and respectful behaviors and we take all appropriate steps, including student discipline, to prevent any recurrence of inappropriate conduct.

After an investigation, when we find that any students have in fact been treated inappropriately in any way, we take appropriate action to keep students safe and to hold the responsible students accountable. Given Federal laws requiring that we maintain confidentiality of student matters, we will not and cannot comment on discipline of any individual student. However, we can provide the following information to the public concerning this matter without identifying individual students.

Here, as soon as we heard of these allegations, we conducted an investigation. In addition, given the serious nature of these allegations, we cooperated fully with the police investigation and contacted DCF.

In closing, we wish to assure all members of the Torrington school community that the safety of our children is the District’s foremost concern and there are many policies and procedures in place to ensure the well-being of all our children.”

Specific details were not released about the incident.