Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dry end to the workweek, but a weekend drenching!

Today will be similar with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Clouds will increase again on Friday, turning mostly cloudy but remaining dry for one more day.

Mother’s Day weekend looks like a real soaker with rain developing Saturday and coming down heavy at times by the afternoon and evening. That rain will stick around at least through the morning on Sunday. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend it’s time to start thinking about plan B and moving the party inside. 1″-2″+ is possible. This might also be just enough rain to push rivers over the edge.

Showers will linger into your Monday before a well-deserved warming trend gets underway next week.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 50s- low 60s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: Near 60.

Saturday: Rain developing, some heavy. High: 50s.

Sunday: Rain likely (especially in the morning through around midday). High: 50s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.