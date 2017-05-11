Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Benji is a Yorkie/Cairn terrier mix who is 1-2 years old

He's a neutered male who is a happy, energetic, and cuddly little guy! He loves people and other dogs, and has an unyielding, fun spirit about him.

He’s good with both large and small dogs, so long as they are willing to play with him.

He wants to be with you all the time, and has exhibited some separation anxiety. He'd do best in a home with another dog who can keep him company if or when his people are away.

Oddly, he is heavily bald. Vets haven’t found any sort of problem with his skin, and they suspect it may just be genetic, perhaps he has the hairless gene that is present in some hairless dogs.

He'd do best in a routine home where the family isn’t away too much. Ideally, there would be another dog to keep him company, and a fenced yard where they both can play.

To learn more about Benji or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.