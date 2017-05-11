Police: 23 protesters arrested in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said they arrested 23 protesters without resistance Thursday morning.

Around 9:12 a.m., New Haven police said they responded to reports of two protests groups who had taken a seat in the road at two locations. Police said, “The groups, each with eight participants, wore signs protesting sexual harassment at Yale University.”

Concerned for their safety, police said they blocked traffic on several downtown streets.

Police said, “The groups gathered at York and Elm Streets and College and Grove Streets chanted at their sit-in and after approximately 30 minutes, voluntarily got up, walked to two waiting officers and were issued their summons to court. Each person was charged with disorderly conduct. ”

On College and Chapel Streets, police said, “Three of the protesters opted to be taken into custody, despite being offered a summons.”

The three were taken into custody and were also charged with interfering, according to police.

“Several among those arrested thanked officers for their professionalism and courtesy during the arrest process,” said police.

Officers said all affected roads were reopened by 10:15 a.m.