Police: Man arrested after following 2 girls to school in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven man is facing criminal charges after police said he followed to girls to school Thursday morning.

New Haven police charged Khamphat Phetchampa, 39, of New Haven, after the two students, ages 10 and 12, told school officials a man was following them as they were walking to Ross Woodward School on Barnes Avenue.

Police said, “The man’s motives for repeatedly trying to talk to the girls is the subject of the department’s ongoing investigation. There was no abduction, assault or an attempt to do either reported to authorities. The girls were not harmed.”

Phetchampa is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor.