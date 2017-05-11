Rams Gary Costello pitches no-hitter on Senior Night; defeats West Haven Blue Devils

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESHIRE -- It was senior night for the Cheshire Ram’s baseball team Wednesday night and on hand for the occasion was 2006 graduate and FOX 61’s own Dan Amarante to throw out the first pitch.

The Rams got right down to business against the West Haven Blue Devils, grabbing an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Rams would tack on three more runs in second inning, one in the third and one in the fifth, to secure a 6-0 victory.

But the story of the game was Rams' Gary Costello. Costello pitched an impressive no-hitter, striking out five batters and walking one. His brother? Catcher Matt Costello.

Rams' Ben DeLaubell finished the game with 2 RBI, Evan Sokilik and Jensen Bassett both record an RBI.

Team records: West Haven 7-7; Cheshire 9-7.