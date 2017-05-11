× Small town leaders meet to mull Malloy’s aggressive budget cuts

HARTFORD — Following Governor Malloy‘s recent order to cut $33 million in an attempt to balance the state’s current budget without borrowing money, many small towns are wondering how this will end up impacting their communities.

That’s why several small town leaders will meet with legislators at the Capitol for a roundtable discussion Thursday.

Malloy said he has plans to reduce programs across the state, use all of Connecticut’s reserve funds, take revenue from several state accounts, as well as not paying some cities and towns more than 19,00,000 dollars from the state share of revenue from slot machines at the two tribal casinos in June. Judicial and legislative branches of government will also see some cuts as well.

Up for discussions will be topics like budget and tax policy, teachers pensions, local budget control, and various mandates.

Thursday’s meeting is put on by COST, Connecticut Council of Small Towns, an advocacy group for Connecticut towns with populations less than 30,000.