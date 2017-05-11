× State college students and staff plan to protest consolidation plan

HARTFORD — Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut State College and University faculty, staff and students from the 11 community colleges and four state universities are expected to protest at a Board of Regents meeting, objecting to a consolidation plan in the face of budget constraints.

Board of Regents President Mark Ojakian is recommending administrative consolidation across all of the states colleges and universities which means integrating IT, human resources and other back office functions.

Ojakian is also suggesting operational consolidation of community colleges, which would reduce on-campus leadership.

The plan claims to save the system $41 million, but according to those against the consolidation, it offers no data or details about the steps that would lead to the savings.

The meeting is set for 10 a.m.