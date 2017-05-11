× ‘Tougher Than A Tank Journey Run’ kicks off in Somers

SOMERS — A long journey for a good cause kicked off Thursday morning in Somers.

The Tougher Than A Tank Journey Run hopes to raise awareness for gaps in coverage for veteran health services while raising funds for Marine Sniper Sergeant Eddie Ryan, who was injured in the line of duty.

Three runners will complete a 142 mile run over the next three days, ending in Lake George, New York.

Others are invited to join the cause over the course of their run as well as submit donations.

