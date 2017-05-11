× Van drives into Middletown building

MIDDLETOWN — A local business has reopened after a van drove into the building.

Employees at the NAPA store on Newfield Street said they reopened for business shortly after police concluded their on-site investigation.

The van hit the store in the early afternoon. They reopened by the evening, and expect to resume with normal operating hours tomorrow.

Employees said the business has already begun repairing the wall and it should be completely fixed soon.

No one inside of the store was injured in the incident.

Police have not released any information on the accident.