Want to be a police officer? Hartford police is accepting applications

HARTFORD — Mayor Luke Bronin announced Wednesday that the Hartford Police Department is now accepting job applications for both Hartford residents and non-residents that are interested in joining the department.

Hartford’s mayor said, “The Police Department received strong interest during its March recruitment drive targeted at Hartford residents. This round is open to all applicants,” said Mayor Bronin.

Bronin added, “After years of failing to recruit new officers, we will be bringing on multiple classes of recruits this year, and we encourage anyone who is interested in serving the city to apply. Our goal is to build a police force that better reflects our community, and that continues to uphold the tradition of dedicated, professional, community-minded service in the Hartford Police Department.”

Anyone interested in applying, is asked to submit their application and required documentation online at PoliceApp.com/HartfordCT, in person, or by mail.

Applicants must meet the following:

21 years of age or older at the time of application.

High school diploma or GED.

Valid driver’s license.

Applications will be accepted starting May 10 through May 24. There are separate applications for residents and non-residents. Click here for more information.