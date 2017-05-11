When is the best time to buy airline tickets?
The results of a new study could save you money by telling you when to book a flight.
Researchers from Cheapair.com looked at over 350 million airfares between the U.S. and thousands of markets.
It found travelers buying a ticket two months before a flight would pay less than those purchasing tickets 10 months before a flight.
When it comes to traveling to Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America are best to book about two to two and a half months in before flying.
Tickets to Asia and Europe are best to book 3 months out.
While Africa and the Middle East have the best rates about four months before traveling. Researchers say, these rules should be disregarded when booking around peak holiday times.
