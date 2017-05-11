WorkinCT: Rich history in Hartford’s Morneault’s Stackpole Moore Tryon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- When you walk into Morneault’s Stackpole Moore Tryon, you’re surrounded by clothing by designers known to have dressed past Presidents. If you look closely, you can also see the rich history behind the Hartford store.

“It was founded in 1909 and the store itself has deep roots in the community. People always want to talk about G. Fox and other stores, Brown Thompson, but this store has lasted the test of time,” said Ronald Morneault, a co-owner of Morneault's Stackpole Moore Tryon.

Ronald and Jody Morneault bought the store ten years ago and recognized that its heritage should be celebrated. That’s one reason why the store has continued to put such a big emphasis on quality.

“I believe that was the original concept of Stackpole Moore Tryon, the three founders of this company. They felt the same way - that quality never goes out of style, and people will always remember you for selling them a great quality item,” said Jody Morneault, a store co-owner.

While the clothing may be more expensive, they say it will last for years.

“Our clothing that we sell to them, they end up loving, because when they go to get dressed in the morning, they can count on that garment, whether it’s five-years-old, ten-years-old, two-years-old,” said Jody Morneault.

The Morneaults are also making sure that the store continues to be competitive in the future by using their decades of experience in retail.

“It could not stay on the course that it was on. Ok? And that was one of the primary reasons that I felt a compulsion to buy this store. I knew that it would be a big challenge to buy a store like this with the heritage that it had and still keep the traditional nature and hold onto the clients who needed to be held onto and to gain their confidence,” said Ronald Morneault.

To do that, they brought in new brands and new styles that can be combined with clothing from past seasons.

“We pride ourselves from the beginning of our retail careers, my husband and myself, to be stylists for every single person who walks in our store,” said Jody Morneault.

Each piece still has a focus on quality.

“We were always quality driven. Any changes that we make, the quality is in the fabric, the fit was right, it was appropriate for where they were going and what they were going to do,” said Ronald Morneault.

That’s why customer Mike Behrens from Glastonbury has been shopping here since 1972.

“I like it because it has the type of clothing I like, number one, very conservative. And number two, it’s a smaller, more high end selection. Meaning I can go in here, and if I’m looking for a sport coat, I don’t’ have to dig through racks and racks. I can go to one section and if I see something, I like it, I buy it,” said Behrens.

The location is also a tremendous help to the store. It’s right in downtown Hartford and easy to get to off of Interstates 91 and 84. The store draws customers from Boston, New York and even Florida.

It also has an outlet store called Stackpole Tuesdays right down the street.

For more information, visit the store’s website.