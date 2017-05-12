× 1 person seriously injured following hit-and-run in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Director of Communications for the City of Bridgeport, Rowena White, said one person is in critical condition after being struck by a car Friday afternoon.

White said around 4 p.m., Bridgeport police responded to reports of a person being struck by a car on Mill Hill Avenue and Boston Avenue. White said the victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

White added that the suspect fled the scene and led officers on a brief pursuit on I-95 Southbound where it ended without injury at the exit 26 off-ramp.

