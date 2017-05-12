× Bart’s goes old-school for breakfast and lunch in Windsor

WINDSOR — As soon as you drive up to Bart’s in Windsor, it will take you back to the 40s or 50s.

Opened in 1946, the old-school restaurant has been around for 71 years and is still slinging breakfast and lunch for breakfast and lunch favorites to this day.

Whether it’s a traditional bacon, egg and cheese on hard roll, a “belly-busting” hot dog or a plain ole burger, everything that comes off the “magic grill” just seem to taste better.

“I could be making the same exact thing at home, with the same ingredients and the one here at Bart’s is just better,” said owner Don Trinks. “I can’t explain it, that’s just a fact.”

The fact is, Trinks works hard to keep the flavors of the past and appreciates what his predecessors accomplished and calls himself “just a caretaker” of the historic eatery.

The two big roll up doors right out front, that when open, signify spring is in the air where the smells of home-cooking will make anyone, including this journalist curious.

