Facebook holds small business workshop in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Dozens of small businesses are gathering in New Haven Friday for a Facebook workshop.

Senator Chris Murphy invited Facebook to New Haven to partner with the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce and host a “Boost Your Business” seminar for local small businesses. Murphy will deliver welcoming remarks, and a Facebook small business expert will present best practices and strategies to help small businesses optimize their online presence. Susan Rapini, Executive Vice President of the Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce, and several Greater New Haven-area small businesses – including The House that Social Media Built, The Stand: Roadside BBQ & Market, and See Click Fix – will also participate in a panel discussion.

The seminar is free to the public and all businesses are welcome to attend.

It starts at 1 p.m. at the Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale, at 155 Temple Street.