Highlighting CT’s great moms: Debbie Demarco of Berlin

BERLIN -- Mother’s Day is Sunday, so we want to give a shout-out to all of you as we looked for Connecticut's greatest moms!

People all across the state wrote to us here at FOX61 about what makes their moms so special and we received some beautiful testimonials. We invited six people to share those messages on TV. Friday, we met Ashley Satagaj, surprising her mom, Debbie DeMarco of Berlin.

We really received some lovely messages:

Christine from Essex writes: "My mom is the best nana my kids could have ever asked for, and she has been a supportive mother to me and my sister and a loving mother-in-law."

Lindsay of New Milford lost her mom, a Superintendent of schools, in 2007: "I have yet to meet a person with her intelligence and perseverance in achieving her dreams and the dreams of the students she cared so much about."

Amy, from Wallingford, writes: "My mother is a strong, Italian woman who can throw down in the kitchen and still cooks us Sunday dinner every week. Without her, my children and I would be lost."

