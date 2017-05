Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- The No. 2 South Windsor Bobcats defeated the Northwest Catholic Lions, 9-2.

The Bobcats jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first due to several Lions' errors and strong offense. Pitcher Evan Hapkiewicz flirted with a no-hitter going into the seventh inning before Lions finally got on the board.

Ben Custer was 4-for-4 for South Windsor and Hapkiewicz and Zach Donahue each had 2 hits and 3 RBI.

Team records: SW - 13-1; NWC - 11-4.