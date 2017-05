Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY -- The Simsbury Trojans had the tough task of taking on the red hot Eagles of Tolland High School Friday.

The Eagles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first and never looked back. Tolland would go on to win 10-0, highlighted by a pair of home runs with a solo shot from Josh Popovich in the third, and a two run blast by Clay Keane in the sixth.

Eagles', Jacob Simon finished the game with seven strikeouts.

Team records: Tolland - 13-1; Simsbury - 6-7