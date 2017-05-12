× Manchester business damaged after car slams into building

MANCHESTER — Manchester Police are investigating an incident at 175 Adams Street in Manchester where a car went into the building around 10 a.m.

Tails-U-Win, a dog training facility, was affected by the accident. Police say the damage was “extensive” and that the car struck a water pipe, leaving some minor flooding.

Captain Chris Davis said that no injuries to people or animals were reported.

Vehicle into a building at 175 Adams St. No reported injuries pic.twitter.com/ERKSROM0K7 — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) May 12, 2017

