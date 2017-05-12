Manchester business damaged after car slams into building
MANCHESTER — Manchester Police are investigating an incident at 175 Adams Street in Manchester where a car went into the building around 10 a.m.
Tails-U-Win, a dog training facility, was affected by the accident. Police say the damage was “extensive” and that the car struck a water pipe, leaving some minor flooding.
Captain Chris Davis said that no injuries to people or animals were reported.
