Rain develops Saturday afternoon, showers linger into Monday

Cooler-than-average temperatures will continue into Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. We’re also dry for one more day before rain returns for Mother’s Day weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it’s time to start thinking about plan B and moving the party inside.

Saturday will start off cloudy but mainly dry. Rain develops in the afternoon with the heaviest falling late Saturday into Saturday night (gusty winds too). The worst weather moves out by early Sunday. Then the rest of your Mother’s Day looks gray with light rain/drizzle in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon. 1″-2″+ is possible. This might also be just enough rain to push rivers over the edge.

Showers will linger into your Monday before a well-deserved warming trend gets underway next week. By the middle of next week we may be into the 80s!

Forecast Details:

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: Near 60.

Saturday: Rain developing in the afternoon, some heavy at times, especially late and at night. Becoming breezy/windy. High: 50s.

Sunday: Heaviest rain ends early in the morning. Light rain/drizzle in the morning, scattered showers in the afternoon. High: 50s.

Monday: Chance lingering shower. High: 60s.

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny, warm. High: 80s.

