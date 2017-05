× Pedestrian injured in North Haven crash

NORTH HAVEN — A person was struck by a car Thursday night.

The crash happened in the area of 630 Washington Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said the victim has numerous injuries but their extent is not known.

They were rushed by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The vehicle involved remained on-scene during the investigation.

The road in the area is closed until further notice for reconstruction efforts.