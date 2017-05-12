× Pitbull and Brett Eldredge to perform live on Miss USA competition on FOX61

HARTFORD — Grammy Award-winning performer, songwriter and entrepreneur Pitbull and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge are set to perform during 2017 Miss USA competition airing live Sunday from 8-10 p.m. on FOX61.

The competition takes place at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Additionally, the top of the show will feature a performance by Michael Jackson ONE, the one-of-a-kind show created by Cirque du Soleil and the Estate of Michael Jackson, which is an electrifying fusion of acrobatics, dance and visuals that reflects the dynamic showmanship of the King of Pop.

