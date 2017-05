MILFORD — Police said Route 15 north is currently closed following a serious car accident Friday afternoon.

Police said Route 15 is closed near exit 55A. The southbound lane was shut down temporarily while ambulances made their way to the scene. Injuries have been reported.

#cttraffic: Rt 15 north still closed in Milford while southbound is re-opened for serious injury accident. #prayers #slowdown pic.twitter.com/CvDDyEPeo7 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 12, 2017

#cttraffic: Rt 15 north near exit 55A in Milford is closed for a motor vehicles accident/ rollover with serious injuries. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 12, 2017

Stay with FOX61 News as this story develops.