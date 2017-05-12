Police trying to identify body found in Wethersfield Cove
WETHERSFIELD — Police are trying to identify the body of man found in the water at Wethersfield Cove near the Connecticut River.
A fisherman told FOX61 that his fishing line caught the body while he was reeling it in around 11 a.m. on Friday. It’s reported that a kayak was also pulled from the water.
The medical examiner was called to the scene.
Police said they do not know the man’s identity or the circumstances of his death.
41.706354 -72.659624