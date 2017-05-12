× Police trying to identify body found in Wethersfield Cove

WETHERSFIELD — Police are trying to identify the body of man found in the water at Wethersfield Cove near the Connecticut River.

A fisherman told FOX61 that his fishing line caught the body while he was reeling it in around 11 a.m. on Friday. It’s reported that a kayak was also pulled from the water.

The medical examiner was called to the scene.

Police said they do not know the man’s identity or the circumstances of his death.