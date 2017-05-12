Recipe – Light spring cooking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Gillian and Katie Plummer, of Purely Plummer are mothers, wives, pure cooks, athletes, animal lovers, philanthropists and motivational speakers.

Their methodology is to inspire, motivate and impact people's dietary, fitness and everyday lifestyle in a positive manner with knowledge about organic pure foods that fuel the body, encouraging active lifestyles and maintaining a healthy and positive vibe. Purely fueling the body is the Purely Plummer motto.

Overnight Oats (Serves 1)

Ingredients:

½ cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1 teaspoon chia seeds

½ cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk

½ banana, peeled and sliced

½ cup sliced strawberries

1 tbsp maple syrup (optional)

Instructions:

In a 16 oz mason jar combine rolled oats and chia seeds Pour in milk of your choice and stir in with the oats and chia. Place the banana and strawberry slices on top. Cover and refrigerate overnight. When ready to eat, add a little extra milk, the maple syrup and stir all ingredients together. Enjoy cold.

Acai Bowl

2 tablespoons acai powder

2 bananas, roughly chopped (use frozen banana slices if you have time, however we used fresh bananas most of the time!)

1 cup frozen raspberries or strawberries

1 ½ teaspoons of organic peanut butter

1 tablespoon raw honey (optional)

1 cup almond milk

For Topping:

Raspberries

Bananas

Chia seeds

Granola

Coconut flakes or coconut chunks

Place the acai powder, bananas, raspberries/strawberries, organic peanut butter and raw honey in a high-powered blender. Blend until creamy, then gradually add the almond milk until you get a smooth but thick consistency. You want it to be a bit thicker than a smoothie. Pour into bowls and arrange with toppings. Serve immediately.

Banana Bread (GF, DF)

Ingredients:

3 Medium Ripe Bananas (1 cup)

2 cups Old-Fashioned rolled oats

2 large eggs

1 tbs ground flaxseed

¼ cup applesauce

½ tsp baking soda

¼ cup maple syrup

1 cup blueberries (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 9x5-inch loaf pan and set aside. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and well combined. Pour batter into greased loaf pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let loaf cool completely in loaf pan. Store bread in an airtight container.

Gluten Free Rice Paper Wraps with Orange Chili Dipping Sauce

Ingredients:

Brown Rice Paper Wraps

1 Mango; cut in long thin slices (about 5 inches)

1 Avocado, cut in long thin slices (about 5 inches)

1 cup Spinach

Cabbage, cut in long thin slices (about 5 inches)

1 cup cooked Gluten Free Ramen Noodles (optional)

1/4 cup Cilantro

1/2 Cucumber, cut in long thin slices (about 5 inches)

Carrots, cut in long thin slices (about 5 inches)

Sprouts (optional)

Orange Chili Dipping Sauce

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

3 tablespoon coconut sugar

2 teaspoons of lime juice (about 1/2 lime)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon chili flakes

1 teaspoon Himalayan salt

Directions:

In a large bowl filled with warm water, soak 1 rice paper wrapper for about 20 seconds or until soft. Lay wrapper out on a tea towel or cutting board to absorb excess water. Transfer wrapper to a flat surface. About 1/3 from the bottom of the wrapper, create a 3-inch long row by placing some cilantro leaves followed by some spinach, mango, cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, avocado, sprouts, gluten-free ramen noodles. Carefully fold the bottom of the rice paper wrapper over the vegetables. Turn in the sides and continue rolling up from the bottom.

Orange Chili Dipping Sauce:

Whisk together all the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Allow the sauce to stand for 30 minutes so that the flavors can infuse. Serve at room temperature.

Note:

Whole Foods carries brown rice paper wraps, as well as Vitacost.com. Soak and work with only 1 rice wrapper at a time because wrappers will stick together and won't be easy to work with if they absorb too much water. If not served right away, keep rolls tightly covered to prevent the rice wrappers from drying out.

Quinoa Veggie Pilaf (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

1 cup quinoa, rinsed

2 cups organic chicken or vegetable broth

2 tbsp olive or coconut oil

¼ cup raw red pepper, finely chopped

¼ cup raw red onion finely chopped

¼ cup raw carrot finely chopped

1 cup baby spinach, chopped

1 medium tomato, diced

½ cup toasted slivered almonds

2 tsp minced garlic

Juice squeezed from 1 lemon

Pink Hymalayan sea salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Rinse quinoa in strainer with cold water according to the directions on the package; drain. In a medium saucepan, combine quinoa and broth, and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 15 minutes or until quinoa is tender and liquid is absorbed. Combine vegetable mixture, oil, garlic and quinoa. Stir in almonds, salt, and pepper.