Saturday’s Race in the Park raises money to fight breast cancer in state

FARMINGTON -- At Jackson Laboratory in Farmington, Dr. Olga Anczukov is working to better understand, and treat triple-negative breast cancer.

“We treat cancer as one disease, and breast cancer as one disease, while in reality, it’s a multitude of different diseases,” she said.

Each form of breast cancer needs its own research to find its own effective treatments, and someday, its own cures - and that's just the lab work. There's also patient education, and the overall mission of spreading awareness, too. In total, it's an expensive undertaking, but that's where the Connecticut Breast Health Initiative comes in.

The CT BHI is hosting its annual Race in the Park this Saturday at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain, and it promises something to entertain everyone in the family. FOX61's Joe Furey will emcee the race. We hope to see you there!

"It's not just a race," said CT BHI President Joyce Bray, "there's fun for kids and families. There's touch-a-truck, there's live music by Fountainhead band, there are food trucks. It's just a real family event."

It's a successful one, too. Bray said the CT BHI has given out $3.4 million in grants to fight breast cancer over the last 13 years, and she said the annual Race in the Park accounts for roughly 80% of the organization's fundraising each year.

"We raise money for breast cancer research that stays in the state of Connecticut,” she said.

The money that's raised goes to help fund education initiatives, like a series of lectured hosted by Jackson Laboratory that are open to the public. Attendees can learn the latest news in the fight against breast cancer, including genetic testing for breast cancer risk, and the latest treatments.

“Our goal is to really give back to our community through [the] series of lectures," Dr. Anczukov said, " [and] also through other educational programs, for example, for high school students.”

“It’s a complicated disease, so there will be many silver bullets, so let’s find one here," Bray said.

"We need everyone to come, participate, have fun. Every single participant raises money for us, and that’s what we need,” said Bray.