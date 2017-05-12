× Silver Alert issued for 78-year-old man missing from Hartford

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man reported missing from Hartford.

Taw Taw, 78, is described as an Asian man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap and white glasses and carrying a purple bag.

He was reported missing from Hartford since Thursday.

Anybody who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.