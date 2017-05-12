Tesla making an impact in Milford despite not being able to purchase in CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILFORD -- Even though they are not currently permitted to sell their vehicles in Connecticut, Tesla is increasing its presence in state.

Friday, the California based electric car maker held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford, where Tesla now offers the largest supercharger station on the east coast.

"The mall has amenities that our drivers would want to take advantage of while they're stopping here to charge for 30 to 45 minutes," said Will Nicholas of Tesla.

Tesla's S Sedan, which retails for in the neighborhood of $65,000, and it's X SUV, which starts in the $85,000 range, both have a travel range of nearly 300 miles. In July, Tesla will roll out a more moderately priced Model 3 sedan, which will have a base sticker price of $35,000.

Nicholas said the reason for the Milford super charger station having a whopping 14 charging bays is because the company anticipates "High demand for these cars and our model three. So, we want to get ahead of the curve to make sure that consumers have the charging amenities."

Connecticut is one of four states in which consumers cannot purchase a Tesla, due to objections from the auto dealers, who say Tesla would have an unfair advantage "because they have to franchise their model, because they have to purchase their cars from the manufacturer, we should have to sell ours through a middleman as well," said Nicholas.

Connecticut General Assembly House Bill 7097 has made it out of the transportation and finance committees and is awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives.

"We believe a coexistence can be reached with the dealers," said Nicholas.

Presently, there are approximately 1,500 Teslas owned by Connecticut residents.

Of course, the Connecticut Post Mall benefits from Tesla drivers, who shop and dine there, but, Tesla's presence is also important because of the mall's carbon footprint.

"We are looking at initiatives like this or LED conversion's or other aspects of efficiency," said Dan Kiley, the General Manager of the mall.