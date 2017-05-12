Derby dad facing deportation granted a two-year stay

HARTFORD — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said an immigrant facing deportation to Guatemala has been granted a two-year stay of deportation.

The Democrat said Friday he was unaware of the reasoning behind the stay but Blumenthal said he “can think of no more compelling case” for a reprieve from deportation than Luis Barrios, a married father of four U.S. born-children who lives in Derby.

Earlier this month, Barrios received a 30-day reprieve hours before he was to be put on a plane from New York to Central America.

Barrios’ immigration status was flagged after a 2011 traffic stop over a broken tail light. However, there was no attempt to deport him until Republican President Donald Trump made immigration enforcement a priority.

Barrios left Guatemala in 1992 amid threats to his family.

Blumenthal, a Democrat, also spoke on the latest revelations in what he describes as a mounting constitutional crisis triggered by President Donald Trump‘s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Trump insisted Thursday that there was “no collusion” between his winning campaign and the Russian government, in his first extended remarks on the firing.