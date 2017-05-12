Gov. Malloy speaks out following State Bond Commission meeting

HARTFORD — Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy chaired a meeting of the State Bond Commission Friday morning.

Both Democratic and Republican legislative leaders are voicing concerns about his plan to close the current budget deficit.

The fiscal year that ends June 30 is projected to be $389 million in the red. Malloy, a Democrat, has proposed $33 million in spending cuts plus some ideas that require legislative approval.

The two top leaders of the House of Representatives say Malloy’s plan should be part of next week’s negotiations on a new two-year budget.