20 women in uniform honored at Six Flags New England

AGAWAM, Mass. — Six Flags New England invited 20 inspiring women in uniform throughout New England to celebrate all their hard work and dedication. Workers consisted of law enforcement, military, firefighters, and EMTs.

Saturday morning kicked off with a special morning ceremony as the women received VIP treatment at the Coaster Capital of New England with their families, said Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager of Six Flags New England. All awardees received free admission, food vouchers, souvenir bottles, wonder woman capes and tiaras.

McGrath said, “These leading ladies have epitomized the iconic symbol of women leading strides in the workforce and challenge the social norm.”

Combined, there are 202 years of accumulated years of service represented between the women said McGath. She said it is a privilege to be able to honor these hard working women.

“Six Flags New England is honored to recognize these leading ladies in a variety of empowering fields. Their commitment to service and our communities is inspiring and are very well deserving of a VIP experience at the parks with their families. Here at the Coaster Capital of New England we would like to recognize all moms this Mother’s Day and commend them for everything they do,” McGrath added.