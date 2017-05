× Body found at Lisbon boat launch, State Police say untimely death

LISBON — State Police are investigating after they say a body was found at a boat launch in Lisbon.

Around 7:05 a.m., Troop E from Montville responded to S. Burnham Highway boat launch for what they say was an untimely death.

A deceased person was located, and DEEP was also notified.

As of this time, police say there’s no criminal aspect.

Stay with FOX61 as more details develop.