Coventry Police, FBI investigating white powder found at bank

COVENTRY — Coventry Police are investigating after they say white powder was found in an envelope at Key Bank.

Police say around 9 a.m., an employee from Key Bank at 3534 Main St, called after saying that an envelope with a suspicious white powder was located in an envelope in the night deposit box.

There were only 3 employees in the bank were told to evacuate the building and officers responded to the scene. There were no immediately aparent injuries to the employees. No customers were inside at the time.

Additional resources were requested including the Coventry Fire Department, an area HAZMAT team as well as state and federal resources.

According to police, the teams are currently in the process of removing the powder substance.

The Coventry Police Department along with the assistance of the FBI is following up on any suspects.

Police say the incident is contained to the bank, and there is no danger to the public.