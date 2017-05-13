Dillon Thomas’ late home run lifts Yard Goats past SeaWolves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Erie SeaWolves scored the first run of the game in top of the ninth, eyeing a possible victory over the Hartford Yard Goats Friday night.

SeaWolves' Mike Gerber connected on his fifth homer on the year, giving his team a 1-0 edge in the top of the ninth. But the Yard Goats, in front of 6,655 in attendance, weren't going to leave their home fans disappointed.

In the bottom of the ninth, Yard Goats' Ryan McMahon singled on a line drive to left field, bringing in Emerson Jimenez to tie the game at 1. With Drew Weeks on base, Thomas blasted his second homer on the year to give the Yard Goats a 3-1 win.

With this win, the Yard Goats improved to 13-19 on the year. The Yard Goats are 5-12 at home on the year and 8-7 on the road.