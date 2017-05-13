× Fox announces a live musical production of ‘Rent’

HOLLYWOOD — FOX has annoyed that they will do a live musical production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Pulitzer Prize winning musical “Rent”. Fox says that Marc Platt who helped produce “Grease: Live”, “La La Land”, and “Wicked”, along with the estate of writer/composer Jonathan Larson will executive-produce the event.

“We are so honored to partner with the estate of the brilliant Jonathan Larson and producer Marc Platt on one of the great musicals of our time,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, Chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group. “The title is so iconic, the music is so beloved, and the themes are as meaningful today as they were when the show first premiered on Broadway. With Marc overseeing this project, we are sure it will have a profound impact on the legions of fans who know and love this musical.”

“Rent” is the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. “Rent” was originally produced in New york by New York THeatre Workshop and on Broadway by Jeffrey Seller, Kevin McCollum, Allan S. Gordon, and New York THeatre Workshop.