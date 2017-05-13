Highlighting CT’s great moms: Carol Kinderman of Old Saybrook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK -- Mother’s Day is tomorrow, so we wanted to give a shout-out to all of you as we looked for Connecticut's greatest moms!

People all across the state wrote to us here at FOX61 about what makes their moms so special and we received some beautiful testimonials. We invited six people to share those messages on TV. Saturday, we finished up with a special piece. Two sisters, Kathy Bonin and Diane Morrison, came together to honor their mom, Carol Kinderman of Old Saybrook.

We really received some lovely messages.

Valerie of Wethersfield writes of her mom: "She helps me get through life's battles and some of them are the toughest ones I've ever faced. She always believes in me, and I swear she's my guardian angel."

Carol, of Putnam, writes of her 92-year-old mom: "She is a tiny, little woman who still rules the roost! She usually does it with a great sense of humor but we know she means it. She has taught us all to be independent, honest, fair, and kind."

And Trish, from Vernon, writes of her mom, battling cancer: "I could not imagine my life and my daughters lives without my mom by our side. I, by far, believe I have the best and strongest mom imaginable."

We at Fox61 want to say "Bravo!" to all of you hard-working moms out there! Tomorrow, put your feet up, and be pampered. You are appreciated!