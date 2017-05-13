I-84 in Waterbury set to close overnight for five days beginning Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- Interstate 84 will be closed in both directions in Waterbury overnight for five days beginning Sunday due to the I-84 Waterbury Project.

The closure and detour will start on Sunday night, May 14, and will continue through Thursday, May 18. The closures will take place each night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic studies were done and the Department of Transportation said that is the time period when less cars are traveling on the road.

Meanwhile, Ernest Dillard hits the road early in the morning and he said that’s when his commute is the worst.

"I think the morning commute is the most at night, it’s not so bad but the morning, yes," said Dillard of Waterbury.

According to the Department of Transportation, "These temporary detours are in addition to the regular nightly lane closures permitted within the area. If inclement weather causes postponement of work, the rain date will be Sunday, May 21."

Many motorists like Ronald Modore who travel on I-84 in Waterbury said the traffic has caused him to miss his appointments all the time.

"You could be driving nice and smooth from Southington and up, the minute you hit Waterbury, that’s it. You got to slam on your brake and you hope you don’t hit anybody or nobody hits you," said Modore of Wolcott.

Motorists will detour from I-84 to local roads, and back to I-84, via detours at both westbound and eastbound Exits 25.

Eastbound:

I-84 traffic will detour off the highway at EB Exit 25, continue straight on Reidville Drive, and reenter I-84 via the EB 25 on ramp at Scott Road.

Westbound:

I-84 traffic will detour off the highway at WB Exit 25, continue straight onto Plank Road, and reenter I-84 via the WB 25 on ramp.

"The purpose of this project is to improve safety, operation and highway capacity on Interstate 84 (I-84) in the City of Waterbury," DOT said. "Currently, the section of I-84 through the project limits experiences heavy traffic congestion due to high traffic volumes, steep topography, lack of roadway capacity, and design deficiencies in ramps and weave areas."

DOT said they understand this may be a headache for motorists over the next five days, but he assures drastic changes are being made everyday.

"They drive through in the morning and they see something different when they come home at night, so that positive, public perception is really helping this project," said Chris Zukowski, Department of Transportation.

To learn more about the I-84 Waterbury Project, click here.